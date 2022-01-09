News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sunken Place Scalawag Candace Owens Says She’ll Never Get Vaccinated

Make it make sense.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

Source: Brett Carlsen. / Getty

Are you really on the right side of history of Candace Owens agrees with you? The conservative tap dancer’s latest commentary include her saying she would never get a COVID-19 vaccine, even on her deathbed.

Newsweek reported the edgeless wunderkind made her statement on her latest episode of her Candace talk show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the live taping of the show, Owens responded to a user on Twitter who questioned if she was truly unvaccinated, as she had claimed many times before. The question arose after a picture circulated of Owens at a UFC fight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which requires all attendees to be vaccinated per city law.

“I would say to the people, first and foremost, I am obviously unvaccinated…I am not getting this vaccine, ever,” Owens replied. “Never going to get it. I don’t care if I’m on my deathbed and they say ‘it can save you,’ I’m not going to get it.”

“I’m principally now opposed to [the vaccine], and I do not understand why anybody who is healthy, able-bodied, and young, would ever get this vaccine if you’re not at risk of COVID,” she said.

So if you hang out in the vicinity of Candace Owens, a law-breaker, good luck with that. Or she could be lying to her followers, which is on brand in conservative circles.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Even Donald Trump managed to make Owens look like a bigger doofus during a recent interview.

Oh yeah, the answer to the first question in this story is hell no. Tell a friend.

Sunken Place Scalawag Candace Owens Says She’ll Never Get Vaccinated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Candace Owens

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close