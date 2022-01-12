Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz is facing yet another allegation of sexual assault, and Da Brat has the details on his accuser in today’s “Hot Spot” recap in addition to how his legal team responded to the accusations.

The woman that went public with the claim is former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, who says the singer raped her at a well known Las Vegas hotel. She claims that similar reports made against Trey recently caused her to relive “long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD” that’s resulted from the assault. As with the other accusations he’s been faced with in the past, Trey and his legal reps deny her claims and hope to settling the matter over the next few weeks.

Hear the full report and what the co-hosts had to say about it all in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

