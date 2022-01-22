Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

Ian was King's only child with her ex-husband of nine years, record exclusive Ian Alexander, Sr. Ian was also a musician and a DJ.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of award-winning actress Regina King has died. No word on the cause of death, however, according to reports Alexander Jr died by suicide. The news was first reported by gossip columnist B. Scott and confirmed by PEOPLE Magazine. Alexander Jr’s death comes just after his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

In a statement exclusively to PEOPLE, King said “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you”.

Ian was King’s only child with her ex-husband of nine years, record exclusive Ian Alexander, Sr. Ian was also a musician and a DJ.

King and Alexander Jr were often seen together on the red carpet at major events.  In a 2017 interview with ABC’s “The View,” King revealed that the two had gotten matching tattoos. “. We were taking Kabbalah classes, he said, let’s choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed — and we both chose unconditional love.” King said in the interview.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Alexander Jr shared a beautiful birthday message to his mother last year on her 50th birthday saying “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

 

Ian Alexander Jr was 26 years old.

Source | PEOPLE.com

READ MORE:

Regina King Talks Being Behind The Scenes, American Crime Season 2 And How She Avoided The Pitfalls Of Being A Child Star

Regina King To Star In Upcoming Shirley Chisholm Biopic

Regina King Vows To Have Everything She Produces To Be 50% Women

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1
8 photos

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Regina King

Videos
Latest

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70
Close