Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of award-winning actress Regina King has died. No word on the cause of death, however, according to reports Alexander Jr died by suicide. The news was first reported by gossip columnist B. Scott and confirmed by PEOPLE Magazine. Alexander Jr’s death comes just after his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

In a statement exclusively to PEOPLE, King said “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you”.

Ian was King’s only child with her ex-husband of nine years, record exclusive Ian Alexander, Sr. Ian was also a musician and a DJ.

King and Alexander Jr were often seen together on the red carpet at major events. In a 2017 interview with ABC’s “The View,” King revealed that the two had gotten matching tattoos. “. We were taking Kabbalah classes, he said, let’s choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed — and we both chose unconditional love.” King said in the interview.

Alexander Jr shared a beautiful birthday message to his mother last year on her 50th birthday saying “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

Ian Alexander Jr was 26 years old.

