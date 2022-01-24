National
Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor, Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment. Georgia police state they found at least 8 people in the Bankston’s basement trapped. It appeared that Curtis Keith Bankston & wife were running an illegal group home.

Griffin police were informed after someone allegedly had a seizure in the home. Once they entered the Pastors home to assist, they found a group of people in the basement. The Bankston family had a deadbolt on the basement door to prevent any of their victims from having the ability to escape. Authorities state the victims that were imprisoned against their will also had mental and physical disabilities.

More information to come as the story develops.

Georgia

