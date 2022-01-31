Celebrity News
Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

Source: ATLPics & Freddy O / other

Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart announced they are expecting a child together! The two jointly posted an Instagram photo making hearts with their hands holding Judy’s stomach with the caption “We are EXTENDING the family.”

The couple recently got engaged last September when Judy popped the question at Brat’s surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party on their WE tv reality show. The rapper shared that her partner didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats.

The two are planning to get married on February 22, 2022. Congrats to Brat & Judy!

Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

