Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [2-1-2022]

Buy Black B'More

Cherish, The Premium Gift Wrapping Service

Business Description: Make your gift special to Cherish the Moment

Business Website: http://cherishpremiumgifts.com

Social Media: @cherishpremiums on Instagram and Facebook

Divine Adornments Boutique

Business Description: Dress to express

Business Website: https://www.divineadornmentsboutique.com/

Social Media: @ShopDivineAdornments On Instagram and Facebook

Candi Coated Secrets Talk Show

Business Description: Candi Coated Secrets VIP membership is the membership that keeps on giving. Receive various discounts from your local participating businesses.

Business Website: https://candicoatedsecrets.com/

Social Media: @candicoatedsecrets  on Instagram and Ms. Vibrations on Facebook

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [2-1-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

