Local
HomeLocal

77% Of Students At A Baltimore High School Read At An Elementary Level

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
School students with raised hands, back view

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

The students need our help.

For years, we have heard about school systems just passing along students from one grade to the next. In a recent report through Project Baltimore, it revealed that 77% of students at Patterson High are reading at an Elementary school level.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The results were received from the iReady assessment. The iReady assessments are tests given to Baltimore City students to determine which level the students should be placed.

The educator, who didn’t want to be identified, shared with Project Baltimore that “Our children deserve better. They really do. As a whole, the system has failed them.”

77% Of Students At A Baltimore High School Read At An Elementary Level  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping…

Griffin Police department accuse Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston of false imprisonment.
01.01.70

Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For…

Jacob Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast…
01.01.70

Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma…

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021. Hickmon was batting…
07.11.37

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36
Close