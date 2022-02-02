Beauty
HomeBeauty

#SayWhat: Oscar Mayer Steps Into Skincare With A Bologna-Inspired Sheet Mask

Oscar Mayer enters the skincare world with the first-ever bologna-inspired face sheet mask.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Oscar Mayer Bologna Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

Source: Amazon / Amazon

Oscar Mayer’s foray into the beauty world is official! The famous meat and cold cut-centered brand is taking the skincare world by storm by releasing the industry’s first-ever bologna-inspired face sheet mask.

According to People, the bologna sheet masks were created in partnership with Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas. The sheet masks are not real slices of bologna but rather a “hydrating and restoring hydrogel” that’s designed to mimic slices of the popular lunch meat. This fleshy pink mask is said to have anti-inflammatory benefits, promote skin elasticity, aid in moisture retention, and protect and improve skin’s overall health.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” brand marketing representative Lindsey Ressler said in a statement. “This product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If you’re like me, the idea of a bologna face sheet mask gives you pause, but it turns out that this product is a hit. CNN Business reports that the bologna-inspired sold out in less than 24 hours after being released. With the sticker price of $4.99 and the tagline, “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a slice of skincare,” it’s no surprise that people have taken the bait. Amazon currently has the offering ranked at No. 5 on their facial mask bestsellers list.

Ready to give the Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face sheet mask a try? You’re in luck because it’s in stock on Amazon.

DON’T MISS: 

Marsai Martin Announces Her Upcoming ‘Mari by Marsai’ Nail Care Line Coming Next Month!

Lori Harvey Reveals Her Step-By-Step Beauty Routine By Using Her SKN By LH Skincare Products

TRIED IT: Juno Skin’s Cleansing Balm Melts My Makeup Like Butter

#SayWhat: Oscar Mayer Steps Into Skincare With A Bologna-Inspired Sheet Mask  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

oscar mayer

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70

‘NY Times’ Examines Alpo Martinez’s Double Life In…

Alpo Martinez has been dead for months and his story continues to get more interesting. A new article explores his…
01.01.70

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as "white nationalists" when approaching residents to "talk to…
11.04.42

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

New data suggests that child welfare services were severely affected by the global pandemic after the revelation that 504 Black…
01.01.70

Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women:…

Dating apps can be the answer to a hopeless romantic's dream, and it can also be completely life-altering. The tragic…
12.07.41

Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old…

Surveillance video shows that at Palm Elementary School, in Ohio's Lorain City School District, a 9-year-old Black girl was made to…
01.01.70
Close