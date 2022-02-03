Local
High School Student Arrested For Murder Of Baltimore Police Lieutenant’s Husband

Source: ATU Images / Getty

A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student is in custody for the murder of a Baltimore police lieutenant’s husband last month.

Sahiou Kargbo is facing first-degree murder and other charges for the January 25 shooting death of 43-year-old James Blue.

Blue was shot multiple times while waiting in a black Honda Accord outside a home he recently purchased on the 1400 block of Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

He was waiting for an appliance delivery and on the phone with his son when he was shot.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.

