Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Believe it or not, there is legislation on the table that could make gambling while waiting for a flight, out of Baltimore, a possibility.

The proposed bill allows BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport to add thousands of slot machines in its waiting areas and other locations. Officials have not indicated revenue estimations yet, but two Nevada airports generate upwards of $40 Million a year from its slot machines. It’s believed that the same could happen here. The bill suggests that part of the revenue generated will go to the Education Trust Fund, the local community, and airport facilities. “Delayed flights, people are still at the airport hanging out, nothing to do, this is a captive audience and it’s an opportunity for us to get outside money,” said Baltimore County Delegate Ric Metzgar, R-District 6, the bill’s lead sponsor.

“I think it is a great opportunity for income for the state of Maryland for many, many years to come,” Metzgar continued. He also shares that these slot machines will create more jobs and will not compete with area casinos. The bill has been presented several times in the past but experts believe that it could finally get passed this year. The state has shown a focus to increase gambling entertainment in Maryland, so they could be right.

BWI-Marshall Airport Could Get Thousands of Slot Machines was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: