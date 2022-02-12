Celebrity News
Porsha Williams Gives Us Glam In All-Black Set From Area

Porsha Williams stepped out for an event in Los Angeles over the weekend and gave us soft glam in an all-black set from Area.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams stepped out for an event in Los Angeles earlier this week in an all-black ensemble where she served face and body, giving us gull glam in the process.

The 40-year-old reality star wore a matching pant and bralet set from Area, retailing for $505 and $495 respectively. She rocked her hair in a short cut with slight curls that framed her gorgeous face and kept her makeup to a soft and natural beat, letting her natural beauty shine through. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, letting the jewels on the ensemble shine through and add pops of color to the all-black look.

The Pursuit of Porsha author took to Instagram to share photos from the night out, as well as a fun Instagram Reel of herself on the pink carpet with the voiceover of words of encouragement we all need to hear!

“Yooo who’s aunt is this I need her to come affirm me every morning 😂🔥,” she captioned the reel before adding her outfit details and a few hashtags, including her future name, Mrs. Guobadia. Check it out below.

 

She then shared a few photos from inside the event, also congratulating Mary J Blige on the release of her new album Good Morning Gorgeous in the photo’s caption.

“Just Living life 🔥,” she said before adding, “🎶 Congratulations @therealmaryjblige Your New Album is EVERYTHING 🙌🏾!! #GoodMorningGorgeous.”

Lastly, she shared this gorgeous photo of herself posing on the carpet as she was all smiles heading into the event. “The best view comes after the hardest climb.” ✨,” ” she wrote before tagging her lash tech,  @glambychere_essentialz.

What do you think of Porsha’s all-black look? Would you splurge?

Porsha Williams Gives Us Glam In All-Black Set From Area  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams

Close