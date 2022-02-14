Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Have The Greatest Super Bowl Performance Ever?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Although Da Brat is feeling a bit under the weather today after an eventful Super Bowl weekend, she still mustered up the strength to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report to recap the epic Halftime Show performance that many are saying is the greatest of all time. Do you agree?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — not to mention the surprise guest, 50 Cent! — put on a super stellar show that was a true testament to how far hip-hop culture has come along. In addition to the impressive vocal talents of Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko at the beginning of the game, and of course the commercial spots, it was definitely a broadcast many won’t soon forget.

What was your favorite part?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join the debate below by tuning in for the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Have The Greatest Super Bowl Performance Ever?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47
Close