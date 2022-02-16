Local
HomeLocal

Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says Group Of Juveniles Was Harassing Him

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

The Annapolis man charged with shooting 2 children said he opened fire after constant harassment from a group of young people who kicked open his door.

Police said upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect’s home Saturday night and were harassing him for several hours.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A 10-year-old girl and a 14 year-old boy were hurt in the shooting. They’re expected to be okay.

John Estep is charged with first-degree assault and other charges. Capt. Amy Miguez of the Annapolis Police Department said he went too far.

“We believe that it rose beyond the level of mere protection of his life,” said Miguez. “At the point when his house is being broken into and there’s someone at his door coming into his home, he definitely felt a threat. As soon as the shots are fired, the group that was around his home flees, they run away. And at that point, there’s no there’s no further threat, we believe, to Mr. Estep.”

Estep did turn himself in after the shooting. He was released awaiting trial. He’s due in court next month.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 2 Children Shot In Annapolis, Man Arrested

Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says Group Of Juveniles Was Harassing Him  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70
Close