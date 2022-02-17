Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’

The IOC responds to Sha'Carri Richardson claims after Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication that could be considered a performance enhancement drug.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BELGIUM-BRUSSELS-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has officially responded to Sha’Carri Richardson after the 21-year-old track and field star called out the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to allow Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

Earlier this week, Richardson took to Twitter where she slammed the international body, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision. Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

However, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams disputed Richardson’s claims during a press conference on Feb. 16.

“You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he stated, according to The Guardian.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

As previously reported, last week, the 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a heart drug called trimetazidine that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2014. The drug, which is used to improve blood supply to the heart in individuals suffering from coronary disease, could elevate a player’s heart rate, potentially boosting their ability to train for extended periods of time.

In their ruling, CAS stated that banning Valieva “would cause her irreparable harm” and she was also considered a “protected person” because of her age. During Wednesday’s press conference, Adams appeared to sympathize with Valieva’s situation.

“She is in the centre of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her, ” he added. “We, of course, are in touch with the team, her welfare is the team’s first priority, and obviously we are very careful of that but there’s only so much that we can do.”

What do you think about the IOC’s response? Tell us down in the comments!

DON’T MISS…

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Commercial Scored And Edited By Kanye

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last In 100m Return. Tells Haters ‘Talk All The S— You Want, Because I’m Here To Stay.’

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sha'Carri Richardson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49
Close