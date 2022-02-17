Celebrity News
Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin Klein

Solange took to Instagram to show off her toned abs while modeling Calvin Klein.

MTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Solange’s return to Instagram after her 4-month hiatus has been everything and recently the songstress took to the platform again to show off her toned abs while wearing her all-white Calvin Kleins.

The beauty posed in the water while wearing a white cropped t-shirt and matching white bikini briefs. She showed off her toned abs in the process as she held her hands over her head. She wore her dark brown locs in a naturally curled hairstyle and looked just as peaceful as the backdrop as she posed for the ‘Gram.

🖤#mycalvins @calvinklein 🖤” she captioned the IG photo. Check it out below.

“Love you beauty❤,” one of the 35-year-old’s IG followers wrote underneath the gorgeous photo while another commented, “…she’s always controlled the wave. 🧜🏽‍♀️🤎” and another said, “Solange heals in peace and comes back the goat… Never fails ❤❤❤.”

But this wasn’t the only time Solange took to Instagram to show off all-white Calvin Kleins. Earlier this week, the soulful crooner took to the ‘Gram again to post another look, this time wearing an all-white Calvin Klein bralette top and matching briefs and trousers. She wore her hair in the same, naturally curly hairstyle and posed looking very peaceful in the ocean waters. Check it out below.

We’re loving Solange’s stylish return to Instagram!

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin Klein  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

