2020 Ransomware Attack Causing Pension Problems For Baltimore County Schools

Baltimore County School officials have confirmed that a 2020 ransomware attack is still affecting financial operations within the system.

The district said 8,000 retired educators’ pensions are affected.

Retiree Cindy North said the school system has not been forthcoming in communicating the problems to other retirees.

North said retirees are owed thousands of dollars in some cases. In others, retirees may end up being billed unexpectedly.

A school system spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday:

“BCPS values its retirees and the many years of service and talents they devoted to the students of Baltimore County; for that reason, BCPS is committed to addressing their concerns and supporting their needs as together we continue to recover from the cyberattack of November 2020. BCPS has greatly recovered from the attack, which profoundly impacted our financial operations including those affecting retiree benefits. The school system has retained a contractor to reconcile retiree enrollment and benefits data, including systems through which some retirees were either underpaid or overpaid. Our goal is to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said Tuesday the school system was back online two days after the cyberattack, but the issues with retirement benefits are ongoing.

Close