Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

close up of a protective ffp2 mask in the doctor's office during the coronavirus epidemic

Mask policies across the state are changing.

Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Those counties include Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties. Harford and Carroll counties have already dropped the mandates.

Mask mandates for businesses have already expired.

Baltimore County will lift its indoor mask mandate for government buildings on February 28.

Baltimore City will continue to require masks until transmission reaches the CDC’s accepted level of low to moderate. According to the CDC, Baltimore’s transmission rate is still “substantial.”

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

Close