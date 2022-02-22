Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Here’s Your First Look At Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Black girl magic will reach an apex this coming April when Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis takes on the role of playing our forever fave First Lady Michelle Obama.

After years of waiting, we now have the trailer for Showtime’s upcoming series The First Lady where Davis embodies Mrs. O in all of her presidential glory.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Although Viola as Michelle won’t be the sole First Lady featured in the show, she appears to be the lead that uses stories of past women in her position, specifically Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, to establish the confidence within herself.

Take a look at a synopsis for the series below, via TV Line:

“‘The First Lady’ is ‘a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,’ according to the official description. ‘The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.’”

Davis is joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play the wife of 38th President Gerald Ford, and Gillian Anderson as the feminist wife of 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The men will play the backseat this time as supporting characters, with 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland playing FDR, The Dark Knight‘s Aaron Eckhart taking on Gerald Ford and The Handmaid’s Tale actor O-T Fagbenle in the coveted role of Barack Obama.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

You’ll be able to catch Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady when the series premieres on Showtime beginning April 17. Peep the trailer below:

 

Here’s Your First Look At Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Viola Davis

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
01.01.70

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
12.05.64

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
09.13.63

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
01.01.70

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
01.01.70

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
06.29.59

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70
Close