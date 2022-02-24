Local
HomeLocal

16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of DoorDash Driver

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration the DoorDash logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A teenager has been charged with last month’s murder of a Door Dash driver in Northeast Baltimore.

The 16-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday after he was identified on a surveillance video.

Police said Cheryl McCormack was found dead back on January 24 on the 3900 block of White Avenue. She was shot during an attempted robbery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Two weeks after the incident, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance video of two teens suspected in McCormack’s murder.

The agency also offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Authorities were able to identify the 16-year-old thanks to witnesses and the surveillance footage.

The teen is now facing a first-degree murder charge and remains in police custody.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: DoorDash Driver Shot & Killed During Attempted Robbery

16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of DoorDash Driver  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
02.15.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
02.11.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
02.10.22
Close