Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Trial Set To Start In May

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 BET Experience - Genius Talks Sponsored By AT&T - Day 1

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Embattled Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will head to trial on felony charges this May.

This comes as she has demanded a quick trial to resolve this matter before her next election. The decision for a May trial was made during a private conference between the judge and attorneys on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Federal prosecutors said the trial could last four days. They plan to call as many as 15 witnesses. Mosby’s team said they will call as many as 10 witnesses in her defense.

Mosby is accused of lying about having financial problems related to COVID-19 in order to make penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account. She is also accused of lying on mortgage applications for her Florida vacation homes.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Marilyn Mosby’s Social Media Accounts No Longer Active, Campaign Website Offline

See Also: Marilyn Mosby’s ‘Bogus’ Federal Indictment Is Rooted In ‘Racial Animus,’ Her Attorney Says

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Trial Set To Start In May  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
02.15.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
02.11.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
02.10.22
Close