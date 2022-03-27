Celebrity Kids
Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

It was a father-daughter date night for Diddy and his daughter Chance Combs as the two were arm in arm on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

It was a father-daughter date night for Sean “Diddy” Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs as the duo was all smiles on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscar awards!

The 52-year-old producer and rapper attended the 94th annual event handing hands with his young daughter as the two took in all the glam and the glitz of the night while posing on the red carpet for all of the photographers to see. For the festive evening, Diddy looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo look while Chance looked elegant in a white, sparkly dress with dramatic sleeves and trim. As for her hair, the teenage beauty wore a high bun with curled pieces throughout and accessorized her ensemble with sparkling earrings and a sparkling clutch to match her shimmering look. At one point in the evening, Diddy even took a step back and let Chance shine solo as she posed with her hand on her hip and was all smiles as the photographers snapped away.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Before they arrived on the red carpet, Diddy shared an adorable video on his Instagram Story where he showed off his baby girl as they prepared to hit the annual awards ceremony In the video, Diddy was in full daddy mode and did what dads do best: embarrassed his daughter in the most adorable way. “I’ma let ya’ll know, my daughter is my date, I am in love with her,” he told fans while she smiled and waved to him in the car as they headed to the event.

Too cute!

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

