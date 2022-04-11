Celebrity News
Janelle Monae Shows Off Her Beach Body In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Janelle Monae took to Instagram to give us body goals as she showed off her banging bikini body and suddenly we're all ready for summer!

Janelle Monae, Wondaland, Jidenna, Congresswoman Maxine Waters And Yara Shahidi Host #Wondalunch Food Giveaway

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Janelle Monae is getting us ready for the summer and recently took to Instagram to show off her banging bikini body while lounging on the beach.

Taking to the platform, the singer donned a sexy red strapless bikini top and matching bottoms. She wore her hair in long, blonde corn row braids and served face and body as she posed on the beach for her Instagram photo shoot. First, the singer posted an IG Reel that panned from her feet to her head to give her followers every angle of her toned body. She simply captioned the video with heart and fire flame emojis and let her followers swoon over her stunning post.

Check it out below.

She then posted another post to her page, this time a photo set showing off her bikini in various angles as she lay in the sand, walked in the water, and more as she posed for the camera. Check it out below.

The singer’s 4.2 million Instagram followers were loving these posts just as much as we were and took to her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “yesss😍😍,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Beauty !!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and another simply called the entertainer, “Gorgeous!!!!”

Who else is ready for the beach?!

Janelle Monae Shows Off Her Beach Body In A Red Bikini On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

