DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

New York Great, DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle of fighting Covid-19.

Wack 100 was the first to reveal that DJ Kay Slay was battling COVID back in January. While the hip hop mogul was placed on a ventilator, it was just a few days ago that Wack gave an update with Kay Slay still fighting. Wack said in a comment, “UPDATE‼ @djkayslay still fighting,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 14). “He’s been off the #ECMO machine for couple weeks now. Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight.”
Sadly, the legendary Hip Hop veteran died on Easter Sunday (April 17), at 55 years old. 

“Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Van Silk quoted. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 rolling deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother.”

Kay Slay served as a DJ on Sirius XM at the time of his passing.

Hip Hop took a big lost this Easter weekend. Our prayers  go out to DJ Kay Slay’s family and friends.

