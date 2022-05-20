Morgan State Band Director, Melvin Miles, Retiring After Nearly 50 Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Longtime band director and inspiration to many at Morgan State University, Melvin Miles, is retiring after nearly five decades.

Miles began his journey at Morgan as a student in 1970, according to WJZ. He later became the director of the school’s bands and vividly recalls his memories and many achievements.

Under his direction, Morgan State has performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sunday night NFL football and for former President Barack Obama!

However, Miles shares that the most rewarding part of his career is his time spent in the classroom with his beloved students.

Although he says it will be tough stepping away from the classroom and the university, he will continue to raise money for the band through the endowment fund and will work with archives to digitize Morgan’s band history.

Miles says he also plans to travel, write and spend time with his loved ones!

Enjoy your retirement, Mr. Melvin Miles! You’ve earned it.

Check out his interview with WJZ below.

