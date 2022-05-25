Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death, May See A New Policing Executive Order; NFL’s New Initiative Works With HBCU Med Schools; & Why is Walmart Apopogizing?

Biden Set to Issue Policing Order on Anniversary of Floyd Killing

Today May 25th is the 2nd anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. And although the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act has not been passed through Congress, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order today to make some changes in policing.

The executive order will encourage state and local agencies to tighten restrictions on choke holds and no-knock warrants. It will also allow for the creation of a national registry of cops who are fired for police misconduct. It will also restrict the transfer of most military equipment to police as well.

Derrick Johnson, the president of the N.A.A.C.P. said “We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can.” He added “There’s no better way to honor George Floyd’s legacy than for President Biden to take action by signing a police reform executive order.”

Keep in mind that this order could be changes once President Biden is no longer in office.