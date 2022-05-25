Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death, May See A New Policing Executive Order; NFL’s New Initiative Works With HBCU Med Schools; & Why is Walmart Apopogizing?

CLOSE
Biden Set to Issue Policing Order on Anniversary of Floyd Killing
Today May 25th is the 2nd anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. And although the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act has not been passed through Congress, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order today to make some changes in policing.
The executive order will encourage state and local agencies to tighten restrictions on choke holds and no-knock warrants. It will also allow for the creation of a national registry of cops who are fired for police misconduct. It will also restrict the transfer of most military equipment to police as well.
Derrick Johnson, the president of the N.A.A.C.P. said “We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can.” He added “There’s no better way to honor George Floyd’s legacy than for President Biden to take action by signing a police reform executive order.”
Keep in mind that this order could be changes once President Biden is no longer in office.
Source: NY TIMES
NFL Partners With HBCU Med Schools To Create Sports Medicine Pipeline
The NFL is still working on improving the diversity within its league and is working with HBCU’s to make a difference. The NFL he partnership between the league, the NFL Physicians Society and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer society is supporting black aspiring physicians with a new program called the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. All about getting more black physicians involved in working in sports medicine and giving them experience in the field.
The program will help 16 medical students from four HBCU’s Meharry Medical College, Howard University College of Medicine, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, and Morehouse School of Medicine work with certain, who will each host two students.
Now keep in mind that about 70% of the NFL is African American meanwhile the NFL Physicians Society is only 5 % black and nationwide, only about 2% of orthopedic surgeons are Black.
More Black Doctors…I Love it.
Source: The Root
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream at its stores
Now this was trending the last couple days as Walmart added a new product to its shelf one that was in celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday. The new product was their own great value brand juneteenth flavor ice Cream which drew a lot of criticism from African Americans all over for trying to capitalize off of the holiday.
The Juneteenth flavor created so much buzz, that it became a trending story and brought a lot of unwanted attention to Walmart. So much that they released a statement, saying it is reviewing its product assortment “and will remove items as appropriate.” It added, “Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize.”
As it looks now, the Juneteenth ice Cream Flavor will not be on store shelves.
Source: The Griot
