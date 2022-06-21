Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-21-22]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Hate Being Sober Jars  

Business Description: Seafood bag, Steak & Shrimp Platters, Pineapple Bowls, Crab Wings, & more… rated #1 best seafood & soul food spot in Baltimore. Pick up & delivery available

Business Website: _hatebeingsoberjars

3D Party Rental 

Business Description: “We bring the party to you.” 

Business Website: https://3dpartyrental.com/

Bubbles Galore 

Business Description: “Natural is boring, but not at Bubbles Galore”.

Business Website: https://bubblesgaloremd.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-21-22]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close