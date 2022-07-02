Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If we’re talking about trendsetters then Brandy is always at the top of that list. Her style is effortless and she’s been our fashion inspiration for decades and doesn’t have plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Over the weekend, the beauty took to Instagram to show off her latest look and per usual, she looks gorgeous. Taking to the platform, the legendary entertainer posed wearing a scrunchy, long sleeved Aliette mini dress that fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with white Saint Laurent platform heels and wore her hair in loose curls, rocking a half up, half down ‘do. She wore minimal jewelry for her effortless slay, only rocking hoop earrings to set her entire look off right and took to the social platform to show off her style in a series of photos where she posed from all angles.

“Happy July Swipe for the walk I so desperately need to work on @blaircaldwell you make me feel beautiful,” she captioned the photo set for her 5.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Brandy’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “PRETTY ,” wrote Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith while another follower simply commented with “Yes RADIANT!!!”

One thing about Brandy, she’s always going to look good!

Brandy Gives Us Style Goals In A Pink Aliette Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com