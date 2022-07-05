Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-5-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Sporty Dog Creations

Business Description: “We make gourmet hot dogs that are handcrafted not manufactured. Come in and try our original creations like the Baltimore Black Sox or Ravens Dog.”

Business Website: https://www.sportydogcreations.com/

BLK Luxe Nails & Beauty

Business Description: “Indulge in self-care, indulge in BLK (pronounced Black) luxe.”

Business Website: https://blkluxebeauty.glossgenius.com/

Janie Empress Realtor of eXp Realty

Business Description: Bringing you closer to homeownership as your Realtor for a Lifetime.”

Business Website: https://janiealston.exprealty.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-5-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close