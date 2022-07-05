Traffic Alert: Sinkhole Shuts Down Part Of North Avenue Until Further Notice

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Heads up! Part of North Avenue in East Baltimore will be shut down until further notice due to a sinkhole in the sidewalk.

Officials said the closure will affect traffic in both directions on North Avenue between Greenmount and Homewood Avenue.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says detours are in place, westbound traffic is being rerouted at Homewood, and eastbound traffic is being diverted at Greenmount.

The city firefighters union also announced that homes will have to be inspected for signs of structural damage. There is no timetable for when roads will reopen.

