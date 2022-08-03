Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Valentino is set to unveil its Pink PP advertising campaign for fall 2022 which will feature none other than one of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya.

The actress took to Instagram to unveil looks from the campaign today where she’s donning an all-pink look and photographed posing in an all-around pink set. “One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love,” creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said of the shots.

Check them out below as shared on Zendaya’s Instagram account for her 150 million followers.

The creative designer went on to explain why Pink was chosen as the color for this campaign, explaining, “The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago. With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one color.

He continued, “As a consequence it was almost natural to me to look (and find) something that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the PINK PP for the same reason I created this color, beautiful souls that use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build.”

Sounds like Zendaya was the perfect muse for this! What do you think about this monochromatic look?

Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink In New Valentino Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com