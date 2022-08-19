Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi and Tiny joined the show to discuss what’s coming up for them musically and on TV. They share that their reality show with Xscape and SWV will be coming soon, like the top of next year.

The two besties went viral recently with their remix to DVSN’s If I Get Caught Cheating, so they share their opinion on the single and what inspired them to get into the studio.

EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Drops Exclusive Tea On RHOA Reunion & Tiny Shares The Key To A Lasting Marriage