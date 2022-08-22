TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum Got My Skin Right

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

No matter what essentials you fancy in your skincare routine, having a boosting serum on hand can always change the game. For starters, serums work wonders in absorbing into your skin quickly. Serums are also chock full of nourishing and problem-solving ingredients that can make your skincare woes a thing of the past. That said, I was excited to get a package from Milani Cosmetics, including their Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum.

Aside from Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum’s ($17.99, Milanicosmetics.com) beautiful packaging, I can appreciate its skin-soothing ingredients. It has a blend of coconut water and electrolyte that energizes and layers skin with lasting hydration. Plus, it’s formulated with squalane and hyaluronic acid, increasing your skin’s moisture levels. Moisture is the name of the game for healthy skin, so I had to put this boosting serum to the ultimate test.

I cleansed my skin with Urban Skin Rx’s Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser ($16.00, Urbanskinrx.com). Next, I spritzed my face with Lush Cosmetics’ Tea Tree Water Toner ($13.00, Lushusa.com). Then, I patted two pumps of the boosting serum on my skin. Finally, I applied a dollop of Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) over my entire canvas and décolletage.

The first thing that caught my attention post-application was the fresh coconut scent. It made me feel like I was back home in Jamaica. As for radiance, I have to give it an 8.5/10. This serum won’t deliver a gleaming glow reminiscent of a disco ball, but it gave my skin a lit-from-within finish. This essential also absorbed quickly into my skin and didn’t have a thick, sticky feel.

If you ask me, Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum deserves a space in your vanity. After all, healthy-looking skin is always in. So, if you want the opportunity to flaunt a moisturized, radiant complexion, add this to your shopping cart ASAP!

TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum Got My Skin Right was originally published on hellobeautiful.com