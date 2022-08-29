17 Baltimore City Public Schools To Dismiss Early Monday & Tuesday Due To Lack Of AC

It’s the first day of school for thousands of Baltimore City students, however for some, the day will be cut short due to rising temps and a lack of air conditioning in the building.
Several schools will be dismissing early on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 as temperatures are forecasted to reach the lower 90s.
Below are the schools set to dismiss early along with the times:
Schools with Bell Start times 7:30-7:45 a.m. will be released at 11:30 a.m.
- Baltimore City College
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Gardenville Elementary
- New Era Academy
- Empowerment Academy
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
Schools with Bell Start times 8:00-8:45 a.m. will be released at 12:30 p.m.
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- Baltimore Montessori/Middle School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
Schools with Bell Start times 9:00-9:15 a.m. will be released at 12:45 p.m.
- Westport
- Youth Opportunity
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
