Tyrese Ordered To Pay $10K In Child Support After Pissing Off Judge In Court

The judge had a few words for Tyrese regarding the child support decision.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!,” they told him.

Their divorce proceedings had their heated moments. At one point, the judge became aggravated with Tyrese. When Gibson’s lawyer was grilling him about his 2018 income, he tried to clap back at her with a question of his own. Before he could say it, the judge told cut him off.

“You don’t ask questions! That’s not how this works!!,” he said.

He also told Tyrese that if he didn’t stop his shenanigans that he would hold him in contempt.

During court on August 29, Samantha Gibson had to face Tyrese’s lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham. Graham hit her with a line of questions about her spending two years ago and things reportedly got tense. One of her attorneys then intervened and called out Graham for an “irrelevant” line of questioning.

Tyrese and Gibson’s divorce hasn’t been amicable. In 2021, he filed a motion to block her “unreasonable demands,” SandraRose reported. Gibson, who filed for divorce in 2020, wanted $20,000 a month in child support.

When she filed for divorce, she claimed that the “Sweet Lady” singer changed the locks, locking her and their child out of the Buckhead head. Tyrese claimed that while he was out of town shooting a film, Gibson was the one who took their child and left without him knowing.

“I just wanted you guys to know I’m still over here fighting the good fight and still behind devastated that so many things about Sam are being revealed to me,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “It’s unreal! Keep in mind SHE LEFT ME while I was out of town filming a movie and refuse to come back…. You leave and now you’re demanding to take MY life with you….”

