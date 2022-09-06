CLOSE
1st Amazon Construction Services, LLC
Business Description: Black Woman owned roofing company with over 18 years of experience!
Business Website: https://1stamazonconstruction.com/
The Kings Collection curated by Oche Igboyi
Business Description: “African Luxury Menswear.”
Business Website: https://ocheigboyi.com/
Lynch Resolutions powered by Bennett Realty Solutions
Business Description: “We are a husband and wife duo! Over 26 years of togetherness with continuity and now as lifetime agents here servicing our communities through any and all real estate circumstances.”
Business Website: https://www.bennettrealtysolutions.com/agents/258544/Jamie+Lynch
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-6-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com