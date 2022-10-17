‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore.

According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell” before the discovery was made.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot near the intersection of Kennedy Ave.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

One neighbor said she smelled the body when she returned home at earlier in the morning. “I smelled burning plastic,” she said. “It smelled like consistently burning plastic.”

Hours later the discovery of the victim was made in an alley. Firefighters put out the flames and officers found the remains of a male.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers.

