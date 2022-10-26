MSP Sued For Racial Discrimination By Some Troopers; World’s Dirtiest Man Passes Away; & More About The Mouth Taping Challenge

THE BUZZ! Maryland State Police troopers allege racial discrimination in a new lawsuit The Maryland State Police are facing allegations of racial discrimination within the state agency. Three state troopers have filed a lawsuit against the state’s law enforcement agency. Alleging the department has a history of engaging in systemic discrimination against its officers of color. There were several situations named in the lawsuit. One the troopers allege, a paper training dummy at a MSP shooting range was painted in blackface and an “Afro wig.” Another incident involved a white officer placing a banana on a black officers car. The lawsuit also claims that employees of color were transferred to “less favorable and/or more dangerous assignments and shifts” and were often denied overtime opportunities and the accompanying pay. Furthermore, the lawsuit alleged, officers of color faced retaliation when they spoke up about discrimination. The MSP responded in a statement saying “They remain committed to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland, while ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees. Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind.” So we’ll stay on top of that and see what happens there.

94-Year-Old Known as ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years

There are a lot of people who hold records across the globe. But there is only one person who holds the title of the World’s Dirtiest man.

A man from Iran known as Uncle Haji is known as the World’s Dirtiest Man. Local news media claims he has not taken a bath with soap and water in over 60 years.

Uncle Haji lived off the land. He told The Tehran Times he lived in a hole in the ground and a brick shack, while relying on meals including porcupine and various roadkill. He also enjoyed smoking animal feces out of an old pipe rather than tobacco.

It’s also been reported that he was seen by doctors earlier this year and the said he was healthy.

As for why he didn’t bathe. The BBC said that Haji was afraid he’d get sick if he used soap and water.

Maybe he was right because a few months ago he finally allowed the villagers to give him a bath, and he became ill.

He passed away at the age of 94 years old.