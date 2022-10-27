What Is A Tripledemic; Maryland has The Largest Electric School Bus Fleet; & Herschel’s Other Woman Speaks Out

CLOSE
Is the US facing a potential ‘tripledemic’ of flu, RSV and COVID-19?
We have come a long way when it comes to this covid-19 pandemic. We’ve been getting educated on the do’s and don’ts of how to handle the virus.
One thing we know is taht during the winter months the virus spreads more. And experts say they are worried about a twindemic happening whit a rise in flu and covid-19.
But there is some concern about a tripledemic. Experts told ABC news that the country may now be facing another threat as doctors see an early rise in other pediatric respiratory viruses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims respiratory illnesses are appearing earlier, and in more people, than in recent years.
According to an ABC News analysis, pediatric bed occupancy in the U.S. is the highest it’s been in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients.
The federal health agency says Flu activity is on an early rise and they say covid-19 usually spikes after Thanksgiving.
Twindemic, or tripledemic, we know by now just be careful, protect yourself, and your loved ones
Source: Yahoo
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
So here in Maryland we are leading the way when it comes to electric school busses.
if you didn’t know Montgomery County is one of the largest school systems in the country. And now boasts the largest fleet of electric school busses i nthe country as well with a total of 86.
The Montgomery Public School System’s plan is to replace 326 diesel school buses with electric school buses by 2025, and it will have an entirely electric school bus fleet in 10 years.
The School Superintendent said at at the launch that, when procurement of the 326 electric buses is complete, “we are going to be saving upwards of 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel per day, and immediately, this is going to cut costs by 50%.”
And you can be sure that other school systems are sure to follow as well.
Source: elecktrek
Herschel Walker accused of encouraging and paying for abortion by second woman
DJ Khaled has nothing to do with this story. But one of his catch phrase “Another One” fits perfectly for our next story.
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, is denying another claim. One that he was involved in another woman getting an abortion.
The new woman who is remaining anonymous said during a Zoom press conference that she met Walker in the 1980s and became pregnant in 1993 with his child.
She stated “After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so. I went to a clinic in Dallas but simply couldn’t go through with it, I left the clinic in tears,” she recounted. She lost her nerve and said Walker was upset.
He “drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out,” she said. “I was devastated because I felt like I was pressured into having the abortion.”
As for why she is speaking out now, she said “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a US senator and that is the reason why I am providing proof.”
Adding that her motives are not political. She is a registered Independent and voted for former President Donald Trump.
Walker’s response, I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. ” And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either,”
It’s like finding out about the boy crying wolf. You just don’t believe anything from him anymore.
Source: CNN