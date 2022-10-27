What Is A Tripledemic; Maryland has The Largest Electric School Bus Fleet; & Herschel’s Other Woman Speaks Out

THE BUZZ!

Is the US facing a potential ‘tripledemic’ of flu, RSV and COVID-19?

We have come a long way when it comes to this covid-19 pandemic. We’ve been getting educated on the do’s and don’ts of how to handle the virus.

One thing we know is taht during the winter months the virus spreads more. And experts say they are worried about a twindemic happening whit a rise in flu and covid-19.

But there is some concern about a tripledemic. Experts told ABC news that the country may now be facing another threat as doctors see an early rise in other pediatric respiratory viruses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims respiratory illnesses are appearing earlier, and in more people, than in recent years.

According to an ABC News analysis, pediatric bed occupancy in the U.S. is the highest it’s been in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients.

The federal health agency says Flu activity is on an early rise and they say covid-19 usually spikes after Thanksgiving.

Twindemic, or tripledemic, we know by now just be careful, protect yourself, and your loved ones