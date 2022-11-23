Mass Shooting At VA. Walmart Update; Trump Responds To Supreme Court’s Order; & Michelle Obama Explains Why No Natural Hairstyle During Presidential Terms

THE BUZZ!
The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say
“He literally just started shooting throughout the entire break room,” she said. “And I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit. … He looked directly at me but luckily he missed my head by like an inch or two.”
According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has now more than 600 mass shootings so far this year.
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Michelle Obama Shares Why She Never Wore Natural Hairstyles While Serving As First Lady
She said she thought about it but the American people were “just getting adjusted” to having a Black family in the White House. With that in mind, she decided to keep her hair straight to help with an easier transition.
Per the Washington Post, Obama went on to explain there were just more important issues than the way she wore her hair.
She went on to say “Let me keep my hair straight,” the former First Lady stated. “Let’s get health care passed.”
She also mentioned she didn’t want any backlash that could start because of the natural hairstyle. Recalling how critics tripped out when Barrack wore a Tan suit instead of the traditional black attire.
She said imagine if she did what would they say, “Remember when she wore braids? Those are terrorist braids! Those are revolutionary braids!”
Michelle also talked about the CROWN act. The bill which prohibits discrimination based on someone’s hairstyle, including those “in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots and Afros.”