Mass Shooting At VA. Walmart Update; Trump Responds To Supreme Court’s Order; & Michelle Obama Explains Why No Natural Hairstyle During Presidential Terms

THE BUZZ! The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say Another mass shooting is taking over the headlines. This time the tragic incident happened at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia. Authorities said a Walmart employee opened fire inside the store killing six and wounding at least five others. Chesapeake Police Chief said at a briefing the assailant was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The gunman was identified as 31 year old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead manager at the store. Police however have not publicly revealed the name of the shooter.

One witness, an employee Briana Tyler told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that workers had gathered in the store’s break room at the start of a shift when the man, a manager, walked in and without saying a word started firing. “He literally just started shooting throughout the entire break room,” she said. “And I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit. … He looked directly at me but luckily he missed my head by like an inch or two.” According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has now more than 600 mass shootings so far this year.

How many more before we address the issue.

Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

Moving on Trump’s long time battle with preventing the review of his income tax returns just got a more interesting.

The supreme court rejected his emergency appeal to have his tax returns not be viewed by House democrats.

With the new court order Trump will have to now share whatever he’s been fighting so hard to protect in those income tax returns.

Joe Biden And he is not happy about it. On Truth and Social he wrote, “Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” He went on to say, “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Haspaid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,”

“They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

Trump-ism, I’m straight.