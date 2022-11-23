HomeThe Buzz

Mass Shooting At VA. Walmart Update; Trump Responds To Supreme Court’s Order; & Michelle Obama Explains Why No Natural Hairstyle During Presidential Terms

The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say

Another mass shooting is taking over the headlines. This time the tragic incident happened at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia.
Authorities said a Walmart employee opened fire inside the store killing six and wounding at least five others.
Chesapeake Police Chief said at a briefing the assailant was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The gunman was identified as 31 year old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead manager at the store. Police however have not publicly revealed the name of the shooter.
One witness, an employee Briana Tyler told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that workers had gathered in the store’s break room at the start of a shift when the man, a manager, walked in and without saying a word started firing.

“He literally just started shooting throughout the entire break room,” she said. “And I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit. … He looked directly at me but luckily he missed my head by like an inch or two.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has now more than 600 mass shootings so far this year.

How many more before we address the issue.
Source: CNN / USA Today

Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

Moving on Trump’s long time battle with preventing the review of his income tax returns just got a more interesting.
The supreme court rejected his emergency appeal to have his tax returns not be viewed by House democrats.
With the new court order Trump will have to now share whatever he’s been fighting so hard to protect in those income tax returns.
And he is not happy about it. On Truth and Social he wrote, “Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” He went on to say, “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”
“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,”
“They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”
Trump-ism, I’m straight.
Source: The Hill

Michelle Obama Shares Why She Never Wore Natural Hairstyles While Serving As First Lady

Well talk about sharing and Presidential.
Michelle Obama who was in the area recently. She kicked off her book tour for her latest project, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.
During the event with moderator Ellen DeGeneres Michelle gave a shutout out to her box braids, which she was rocking.
And during the conversation she shared why she never rocked her natural hair while in the White House.

She said she thought about it but the American people were “just getting adjusted” to having a Black family in the White House. With that in mind, she decided to keep her hair straight to help with an easier transition.

Per the Washington Post, Obama went on to explain there were just more important issues than the way she wore her hair.

She went on to say “Let me keep my hair straight,” the former First Lady stated.  “Let’s get health care passed.”

She also mentioned she didn’t want any backlash that could start because of the natural hairstyle. Recalling how critics tripped out when Barrack wore a Tan suit instead of the traditional black attire.

She said imagine if she did what would they say, “Remember when she wore braids? Those are terrorist braids! Those are revolutionary braids!”

Michelle also talked about the CROWN act. The bill which prohibits discrimination based on someone’s hairstyle, including those “in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots and Afros.”

Source: Blavity
