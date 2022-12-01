Keisha Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Expecting First Child Together

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like congratulations are in order for Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James!

The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! ” she captioned a boomerang shared to her Instagram feed.

Pulliam and her husband tied the knot last October and this will be her husband’s first child. She shares five-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell.

Congrats to the beautiful couple on their growing family!

