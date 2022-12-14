The New World’s Richest Person Is?; Biden Protects Same Sex Marriage With New Law; & Ellen’s DJ, Twitch Passes Away At 40.

Biden signs landmark law protecting same-sex and interracial marriages

President Joe Biden is making big headlines yesterday with the signing of the new law protecting same sex marriages and interracial couples.

The Respect for Marriage Act is now law. But it does not guarantee the right to marry. It specifies that states must recognize same-sex marriages across state lines and that same-sex couples have the same federal benefits as any married couple.

And before it was signed Biden said “The road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,”

He added: “This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms.”

“The road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Biden said. “So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line, to fight for the law I’m about to sign. For me and the entire nation: thank you, thank you, thank you.”

And there are a lot who are thankful for this to happen.