The New World’s Richest Person Is?; Biden Protects Same Sex Marriage With New Law; & Ellen’s DJ, Twitch Passes Away At 40.

THE BUZZ! Bernard Arnault just became the world’s richest person. So who is he? There is rich and then there is the very rich, and after that the insanely rich. The latter is held for the richest people in the world.

According to Bloomberg’s list of the world’s richest people. There is a new name at the top, Bernard Arnault.

He is the the chairman of LVMH, the world’s biggest and most diversified luxury goods conglomerate. You might have heard about some of their holdings, such as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior to Dom Pérignon and a whole lot more big name brands.

Arnault worth $171 Billion has moved passed Elon Musk on the list who is holding the number 2 spot with a worth of $164 Billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Arnault has long held the title of Europe’s richest person, but the 73-year is now the first European to to top the world’s richerst person’s list.

And that is a lot of money.