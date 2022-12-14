The New World’s Richest Person Is?; Biden Protects Same Sex Marriage With New Law; & Ellen’s DJ, Twitch Passes Away At 40.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Bernard Arnault just became the world’s richest person. So who is he?
There is rich and then there is the very rich, and after that the insanely rich. The latter is held for the richest people in the world.
According to Bloomberg’s list of the world’s richest people. There is a new name at the top, Bernard Arnault.
He is the the chairman of LVMH, the world’s biggest and most diversified luxury goods conglomerate. You might have heard about some of their holdings, such as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior to Dom Pérignon and a whole lot more big name brands.
Arnault worth $171 Billion has moved passed Elon Musk on the list who is holding the number 2 spot with a worth of $164 Billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Arnault has long held the title of Europe’s richest person, but the 73-year is now the first European to to top the world’s richerst person’s list.
And that is a lot of money.
Source: CNN
Biden signs landmark law protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
President Joe Biden is making big headlines yesterday with the signing of the new law protecting same sex marriages and interracial couples.
The Respect for Marriage Act is now law. But it does not guarantee the right to marry. It specifies that states must recognize same-sex marriages across state lines and that same-sex couples have the same federal benefits as any married couple.
He added: “This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms.”
“The road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up,” Biden said. “So many of you put your relationships on the line, your jobs on the line, your lives on the line, to fight for the law I’m about to sign. For me and the entire nation: thank you, thank you, thank you.”
And there are a lot who are thankful for this to happen.
Source: CNBC
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dead at 40
Sad news broke today.
Dancer and DJ Twitch, has passed away from what is being called a suicide.
Twitch who got some notoriety on the show So you think you can dance. And many will remember him as the fun, and always good spirited DJ and co executive producer on the Ellen DeGeneres show was only 40 years old.
His wife said in a statement, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
And asked for privacy during this difficult time for her and especially their three children.”
So sad.
And of course if you are someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
Source: People