Black Tony Blames Maria More For Not Showing Up To Work [WATCH]

With the new year upon us, many people are in the process of starting fresh in 2023. Everyone except Black Tony, who once again had to phone it in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his latest excuse as to why he wasn’t able to make it into the studio this morning…

After his back and forth with Rickey and Jah Lion, Black Tony eventually revealed that it was because of our very own Maria More, and her recent New Years photos that had him to “flustered” for him to be able to properly function in the work environment.

Make sure you stop over to Maria’s IG page and giver her a follow while your there!

