“Abandoned me love don’t live here anymore,” Gary begins as he details the latest report that reality stars Scrappy and Bambi have called it quits.

First spotted on the Jasmine Brand, it looks like the ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ stars may have called it quits after 5 years.

“While they have yet to confirm their break up, it appears they do not follow each other on Instagram anymore and have deleted their pics together. In addition, insiders allegedly confirmed that they spent New Year’s Eve separately.”

The two tied the knot in 2017, and the following month Scrappy confirmed they have married in an intimate ceremony. Gary has the details behind the reports, and since they have not announced publicly, we're hoping they stay together because we love them!

The show did have to shift into some more serious news, we want to send our thoughts to Simon Guobadia and his family after the passing of his mother.

His wife Porsha shared on Instagram some heartbreaking news about the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs. Martina Guobadia.

Sharing a picture along side the three of them with the caption:

“My heart is with my love today after the passing of his mummy Mrs. Martina Guobadia. His mother suffered from dementia but the past couple times including the time I was able to meet her she was in good spirits and aware. I thank God for those moments for Simon and i’m blessed to have been able to be in her presence. She was a warm and kind and very loving mother. Gone from this earth, yet she will never be forgotten. Thank you all for the love and prayers that you have sent to the Guobadia family at this time. May her soul rest in peace.”

We’ll continue to keep them lifted up in prayer!

Lastly, we have the latest around a new role Gabrielle Union will be playing in, but it was what she was doing in the trailer that had everyone talking!

Gary’s Tea: Rumors Around Reality Stars Spilt, Gabrielle Union Smooches On Woman In New Trailer & More [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com