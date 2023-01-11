Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka. The tennis pro took to her Instagram account to announce she is pregnant with her first child.

The carousel featured three slides. The first was an image of the screen that showed her sonogram. The second was a written reflection on the last couple of years, and the last slide was the same post, written in Japanese.

In the lengthy post, Osaka wrote, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom”, haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

She concluded, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to takes in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Osaka had an eventful couple of years indeed. Maternity leave is the perfect slow down for the tennis pro, who will return for Aus 2024.

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com