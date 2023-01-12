Why Is Black Tony Asking Rickey To Borrow His Passport?! [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony isn’t off to a good start in 2023, and once again he’s nowhere to be found at work today…

This time he’s claiming to still be in bed with his TWO girlfriends, but if that wasn’t enough, he’s now looking for a favor from Rickey.

Listen to find out why Black Tony is asking to borrow Rickey Smiley’s passport!

