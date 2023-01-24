Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Baltimore Safe Haven

Business Description: “Providing opportunities for a higher quality of life for transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people living in survival mode in Baltimore.”

Business Website: https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org/

Quality Coverage Hospitality Staffing Company

Business Description: “”Where customer experience is our top priority.”

Business Website: https://www.qchospitalityservice.com/

OneAccord Health

Business Description: “Assisting families with advanced care plans and end of life affairs.”

Business Website: https://www.oneaccordhealth.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-24-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com