We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Bmore! Group Fitness for Women

Business Description: “Bmore! Group Fitness for Women is Catonsville’s Women’s-Only Group Fitness Classes for any woman at any fitness level! – Be Fit, Be Brave, Be Strong – Bmore!”

Business Website: bmorefitness.org

Harp Vision

Business Description: “You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Business Website: https://harp-vision.com/

Agrestal Beauty

Business Description: “Love your body, Love yourself.”

Business Website: http://www.agrestalbeauty.com

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-31-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com