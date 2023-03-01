Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students

More great news for out HBCUs!
According to officials, three out of the four HBCUs in Maryland will be receiving $3 million in grants from BGE.
In a press release, Coppin State University announced that the college will receive $1 million from BGE to support the academic goals of STEM students.
“Coppin State University and BGE represent two anchor institutions committed to transformational impact. BGE believes, as I do, that finances should not determine who is permitted access to opportunities and upward mobility,” Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins. “We appreciate BGE’s unwavering commitment to our scholars, and for partnering with the University System of Maryland’s urban HBCU to foster new opportunities for economic mobility, community development, and community renewal in Baltimore and throughout Maryland.”
Morgan State University and Bowie State University will also be receiving grants.
The funds will be divided into $10,00 scholarships and will be awarded to a number of students.
