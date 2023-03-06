Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour With Baltimore Stop

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are coming to Baltimore this summer!
Richie’s “Sing A Song All Night Long” arena tour will stop at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on Aug.19.
Tickets go on presale to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale is will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.
Below are the dates
- Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
For more information on tickets, click here.
