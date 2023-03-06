Here’s your reminder to slow down.
Speed limit cameras have been installed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in an effort to remind drivers to slow down in work zones.
Additionally, the speed limit has also been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Work on the MD-295 bridge begins today along with the new speed enforcement. Drivers will have a 21-day warning period. After that, speeding can cost you up to $40.
Construction is expected to be completed this spring as crews repair and replace bridge bearings.
Speed Limit Cameras Installed On MD-295 was originally published on 92q.com
